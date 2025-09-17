Infinix Investment to Boost Technology, Entrepreneurship as Firm Launches in FCT

James Emejo in Abuja

Leading mobile communications device manufacturer, Infinix, has unveiled its official flagship store in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The expansion drive further reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovation and catering to needs of tech savvy Nigerians.

Speaking at the occasion,

Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Parliamentary Security, National Assembly, Prince Yomi Omogbehin, commended the mobile technology company for investing in Abuja.

He said, “It is truly encouraging to see global brands like Infinix choosing Abuja as a home for their flagship store. This investment speaks volumes about the city’s importance as a hub of commerce, innovation, and opportunity.

“More importantly, initiatives like this create jobs, empower young people, and open doors to new experiences in technology and entrepreneurship.

“I believe that by making advanced technology more accessible here in Abuja, Infinix is contributing to the growth of our economy and also inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and achieve more.”

Omogbehin said government must provide the policies and enabling environment to incentivise more investments, while the private sector brings innovation, investment, and expertise.

He said, “When both work hand-in-hand, we create opportunities that empower our youth, strengthen our economy, and inspire confidence in the future. Partnerships like this one with Infinix are a good example of how collaboration drives progress.”

In his remarks, Retail Manager, Infinix Nigeria, Bamidele Akande, said the company was more than a phone brand.

He said, “It’s a lifestyle brand that listens, innovates, and connects with its people. Today is proof of that, and we are only just getting started.”

He said the company is currently expanding its retail footprint, investing in customer experience, and bringing more devices that combine style, power, and price accessibility.

Akande maintained that Nigeria remained a priority market for the brand, adding “we’re committed to being a brand that grows with and for Nigerians”.

He said the flagship store –

equipped with various immersive zones that allows fans and customers to explore latest innovations, interact with smartphones, accessories, and experience the full Infinix AIoT ecosystem first-hand – was designed as an experience hub to cater to tech savvy population.

The company’s Public Relations Manager, Nigeria, Oluwayemisi Ode, said Nigeria remained one of its most important markets, noting that the flagship store was a key part of its strategy to deepen the firm’s presence.

She said, “By offering direct access to our devices, premium experiences, and customer engagement, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to Nigeria while setting the stage for more flagship experiences across the country.

“Customers can look forward to more devices that push boundaries in gaming, AI-powered tools, lifestyle features, and smart ecosystem integration.

“As we move deeper into the Performance 3.0 Era, Infinix will continue to deliver innovations that match global standards while staying accessible to our Nigerian customers.”

Infinix, in partnership with PUBG Mobile, had launched the inaugural 2025 PUBG Mobile Africa Cup, which marked the game’s first large-scale tournament on the continent, with the grand finals held in Kenya on September 13–14.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro was named the official tournament device, showcasing its flagship gaming performance with 120 FPS support.

Featuring a prize pool of $8,000, the winning team will earn $2,000 and a spot in the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Alongside the matches, Infinix is hosting a Gaming Fan Festival with fan engagement activities like cosplay, cheer squad shows, and prize draws.

Ode said, “This milestone underscores Infinix’s role in advancing African esports, expanding its global esports strategy, and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and youth culture through technology.”