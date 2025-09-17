Elumelu Cuts Short UNGA Trip Over Afriland Tower Fire, Mourns Departed Staff

Nume Ekeghe

The Chairman of Afriland Properties Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has cut short his trip to New York for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following the tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers in Lagos, which claimed the lives of some staff members.

In a statement yesterday, Elumelu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a devastating loss for the Afriland family.

“I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers, that took the lives of our dear colleagues.

No words can capture the magnitude of this loss – not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.

“Yesterday was a stark reminder of what truly matters: our irreplaceable people, those who walk through our doors each day and share our mission,” he wrote in a message to staff and stakeholders.

Elumelu noted that he was en route to New York for the UNGA when he received news of the incident, prompting him to cut his trip short to Lagos as a mark of respect to his lost colleagues.

He further called on staff and associates to stand in solidarity with those receiving care, while assuring that the company would extend full support to the families of the deceased.

“I learnt of this on my way to the US, enroute to New York for UNGA. I have cut short my trip to return to Lagos as a mark of respect to our lost colleagues.

“As we navigate this grief, I urge you all to reach out to those who are receiving care. In the coming days, we will convene colleagues in a memorial to honour the memories of the departed, as we provide support to their families.

“I also want to thank all those who supported in one way or the other, from emergency responders and first aid workers to members of the public who showed courage and compassion.”

He disclosed that a minute of silence would be observed on Wednesday at 12:00 noon across all his Group’s companies in memory of the victims.