CAP Announces NABTEB Accreditation to Strengthen Painter Certification in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

Chemical and Allied Products Plc, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

As part of the partnership, NABTEB will accredit the CAP Painters Academy and provide standardized national certification for painters who undergo training, giving them stronger professional recognition and credibility in the labour market.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of its Painters Academy with a two-day event held in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer, CAP Plc, Jethro Iruobe, highlighted the Academy as a flagship initiative in CAP Plc’s vision to build human capital and strengthen painters’ professional capabilities.

He reaffirmed CAP’s commitment to empowering painters and advancing vocational excellence.

Looking ahead, Iruobe said the CAP Academy would continue to scale its programmes nationwide and deepen industry collaborations to ensure Nigerian painters are recognized as globally competitive professionals and successful entrepreneurs.

According to him, “Marking five years of the CAP Painters Academy is both a celebration of impact and a reminder of the bold vision we set out with. What began as an idea has grown into a nationwide movement that has trained thousands of painters, raised professional standards, and created new opportunities for young Nigerians. While we are proud of the journey so far, this milestone also strengthens our commitment to scale even bigger, ensuring painting is not just a trade but a pathway to dignity, entrepreneurship, and lasting success.”

Commending CAP Plc for its role in advancing technical and vocational education in Nigeria, the Chief Examination Officer, NABTEB, Lawani Meka, said the partnership demonstrates how the private sector can drive professionalization in critical industries.

He said, “By accrediting the CAP Painters Academy, we are ensuring that painters receive nationally recognized certification that enhances their employability and credibility. CAP’s commitment to building human capital is exemplary, and NABTEB is proud to support this journey.”