Tinubu Cuts Short 10-day Working Vacation, Returns to Abuja Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has concluded his 10-working day vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja today, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.

Ordinarily, the working vacation is billed to end on Friday, September 19, 2025.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President who departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

During the productive luncheon, both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.