  • Tuesday, 16th September, 2025

Tinubu Cuts Short 10-day Working Vacation, Returns to Abuja Today

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his 10-working day vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja today, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.

Ordinarily, the working vacation is billed to end on Friday, September 19, 2025.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President who departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

During the productive luncheon, both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.