THE DECLINE IN WASSCE PERFORMANCE





The recently released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paint a deeply troubling picture. For yet another year, the performance of Nigerian students continues on a downward slope, echoing a disturbing trend from previous years. The consistent decline in WASSCE outcomes is not just a reflection of the students’ struggles but a glaring indictment of the systemic failures plaguing Nigeria’s educational sector.



Despite the critical role education plays in national development, the Nigerian government continues to pay lip service to the sector. Budgetary allocations to education remain below the UNESCO recommended benchmark, and implementation of education policies is often lacklustre or entirely absent. Apart from a few proactive states making intentional investments in infrastructure and manpower, most others have relegated education to the background, prioritising short-term political gains over long-term human capital development.



A major factor contributing to the poor performance in WASSCE is the deplorable state of our school infrastructure. Many students are forced to learn in overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings, or even under trees. Laboratories, libraries, and ICT facilities, which are essential for a well-rounded education, are grossly inadequate or completely non-existent in several public schools.



Moreover, the welfare of teachers, the backbone of any educational system, is consistently neglected. Poor remuneration, lack of incentives, delayed salaries, and non-existent training opportunities have left many educators demoralised and unable to give their best. When teachers are not well taken care of, it reflects in the quality of instruction and ultimately, in the performance of students.



However, the blame does not rest solely on the government. Parents, caregivers, and families must also play their part. Monitoring a child’s academic progress should be a shared responsibility. Many parents today are disengaged from their children’s academic lives, often leaving the burden entirely on schools. A change in this attitude is urgently needed.



Additionally, the students themselves must show more commitment to their academic journey. The advent of social media, while beneficial in many ways, has become a major source of distraction. Students are spending far more time on entertainment and social media platforms than on their books. This digital obsession is having a profoundly negative effect on study habits, attention spans, and overall academic focus.



The current trajectory, if not urgently addressed, threatens to push our educational system to the brink of collapse. It is time for a collective awakening. Government must back its educational promises with concrete actions; teacher welfare must be prioritised; infrastructure must be improved; and stakeholders from parents to students must recommit to the value of education.



The future of Nigeria rests not in its oil wells or mineral resources, but in the minds of its educated youth. If we fail to rescue the educational sector now, we risk raising a generation ill-prepared to take the nation forward. The time to act is now.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, jimobi83@gmail.com