Dangote Group Sponsors  Abuja Trade Fair, Stimulates Partnership

Dangote Industries Limited is sponsoring the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) slated to open on September 25, 2025.

The company stated this yesterday, noting that it is a strategic partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

“Dangote Group is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), organizer of the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair. This collaboration presents a valuable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and boost intra-African trade and investments,” the company said in a statement.

“The forum also serves as a platform for us to showcase a wide range of innovative products and our contributions to the sustainable development of Nigeria,” the statement signed by the company’s Spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, added. It said that Dangote Group had been consistent in its partnership with the ACCI, stressing that company’s President, Aliko Dangote, is passionate about ACCI, which he said is strategically located in the Nigeria’s capital city which is home to policymakers and members of the Diplomatic Community.

The statement quoted Senior Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, as saying: “Dangote Industries Limited is a recognized market leader in Africa, yet it is not resting on its oars. Nearly all our Strategic Business Units will be showcasing innovative products at the fair, ranging from sugar, cement, salt, fertilizer, trucks, Dangote Peugeot Automobile, packaging materials, seasoning, petroleum products, and more.”

Mrs. Wali-Abdurrahman noted that Dangote Group will leverage the Chamber’s planned launch of the “Buy Africa, Build Africa” (BABA) initiative, describing it as a welcome development.

She added that the conglomerate has long been at the forefront of promoting local content development in Nigeria while also driving the growth of intra-African trade.

Meanwhile, speaking in Abuja, the President of the ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, announced that the 12-day fair is expected to attract over 100,000 participants.

These, he said, would include representatives from government agencies, multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), diplomatic missions, and development partners.

He noted that the exhibitions will cover a wide range of sectors, including trade, agriculture, fintech, sustainable energy, transportation, environmental solutions, and creative industries.

He said one of the high points of the event is the strategic partnership with the Dangote Group.

“Our collaboration with Dangote reflects our commitment to driving economic growth, strengthening trade, and creating opportunities for businesses and communities. The Dangote Group’s active participation in the 20th edition of the Trade Fair further demonstrates its role as a key player in Nigeria’s industrial and commercial landscape,” Obegolu added.

“The Fair is designed not only as a marketplace for business networking and investment opportunities but also as a platform to showcase green innovations and eco-friendly technologies that can transform industries and improve the quality of life,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director-General of ACCI, Dr. Agabaidu jideani, said by participating, investors like the Dangote Group stand to gain a lot through access to market, green opportunities, network and collaboration, brand visibility and credibility, among others.

“The ACCI highly values its long-standing partnership with the Dangote Group, which has been a consistent supporter of the Abuja International Trade Fair and other initiatives that promote commerce and industry in Nigeria,” the DG said.

The DG described the partnership with the Dangot Group as important, because “it not only enhances the visibility and global reach of the Trade Fair but also reinforces the Chamber’s mission of promoting sustainable development, innovation, and investment. Dangote’s presence inspires confidence among stakeholders and attracts greater participation from both local and international exhibitors.

“Going forward, ACCI remains committed to strengthening this collaboration with the Dangote Group, ensuring that together we continue to make impactful contributions to Nigeria’s economic transformation.”