Benue Killings: Gov Sule Threatens Legal Action against Former Varsity Pro-Chancellor

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

Governor Abdulallahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday threatened to institute a legal action against former Pro Chancellor of Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Zachary Anger Gundu, for accusing him of masking the killings in Benue State.

In a viral video circulating on some social media platforms, it was said Prof. Gundu was heard accusing Governor Abdullahi Sule of “masking the killings in Benue State” and “forcefully taking over farmlands belonging to the Tiv people of Nasarawa State and handing over same to Fulani herdsmen” among other allegations.

The governor threatened the legal action against the former University Pro-Chancellor at a press conference addressed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, in Lafia.

Sule said: “We challenge Prof. Gundu to prove his allegations with empirical evidence, detailing where the said killer herdsmen are being camped in Nasarawa State and the involvement of the governor in such.

“Brings forward, concrete evidence to substantiate the grievous allegations of land seized and handed over to herdsmen or any other persons for that matter.

“Failure to prove these allegations leaves Prof. Gundu with only option…retract his malicious statements against Governor Sule and tender an unreserved apology to the governor and the Government of Nasarawa State”.

Governor Sule added that if this demand is not met, he will institute legal actions against the former Pro-Chancellor and his co-travelers.

‘We are constrained to respond to a series of allegations against the person of Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule and the Government of the State by some prominent sons and daughters of Benue State in the wake of the unfortunate killings in that state.

In particular, the attention of Governor Sule who doubles as the Chairman of the North-Central Governors Forum has been drawn to a malicious statement made against his person and the Government of Nasarawa state by one Prof. Zachary Anger Gundu, a prominent son of Benue and former Pro Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Benue State University Makurdi,” Governor Sule maintained.