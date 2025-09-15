Anani Assumes Leadership of PTML Command

Following recent deployments by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller Joe Anani has assumed duty as new Customs Area Controller for Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML)Command with a promise to keep the lofty records of the command growing.

At a brief ceremony where he took over from the immediate past Controller, Assistant Comptroller General Tenny Mankini Daniyan, the new CAC commended the successes recorded by his predecessor

He described the command and stakeholders as very well organised and promised to build on the various pioneering feats ACG Daniyan achieved

Comptroller Anani listed the successful roll out and subsequent revenue collection and trade facilitation achievements associated with the Unified Customs Management System, also known as B’Odogwu as great milestones that must be improved on

He also called on all customs officers, officials of sister government agencies and private sector stakeholders to join hands with him in the journey to keep the great records of PTML high

Anani who promised to be accessible to all, also sought that everyone should feel free to interact with him either directly through visits or virtually.

Anani said “While thanking God and the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR for the opportunity to serve here, let me state that our journey to succeed must remain a collective task. I am not here to do it alone.

“I hereby call on all customs officers, sister government agencies, private sector stakeholders and the press to support me in our goal to sustain PTML as a model port of excellence, known for security, efficiency and diligent trade facilitation. I pledge to build and improve on the gains achieved by my predecessors in the area of faster cargo clearance which aligns with Time Release Study (TRS) programme.”

Various stakeholders at the command while welcoming the new CAC also commended the ACG Daniyan for his outstanding performance in seeing to the success of B’Odogwu from its pilot phase to full deployments across various commands.

The President of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) Otunba Frank Ogunojemite described Daniyan as a man whose records speak volumes positively while urging him to carry his working zeal ahead into NCS management team.