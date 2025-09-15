Afriland Properties Calls for Lagos Waterfronts Protection

Yusuf Ebiti

Afriland Properties Plc has congratulated the Lagos State Government, on the successful hosting of the inaugural Lagos Waterfront Summit, organised by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

Speaking at the summit, the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, Azubike Emodi, described the initiative as both timely and critical to the sustainable future of Lagos.

According to him, the waterways play a pivotal role in sustaining property values, enabling recreation and tourism, and creating opportunities for waterfront living.

Emodi said: “When properly managed, Lagos’ waterfronts open doors to innovation and growth. But when abused through illegal dredging and neglect, they threaten not just the environment but the future of sustainable urban development.”

He said Afriland Properties Plc had played a defining role in shaping the Lagos real estate landscape with notable commercial and residential developments.

He explained that from redefining urban living to creating thriving business spaces, Afriland has consistently shown that real estate goes beyond structures, it is about building sustainable communities.

“As a company, we are deeply invested in the sustainable growth of Lagos. Protecting the waterfront is both an environmental and economic imperative. “Afriland is committed to partnering with government, communities, and stakeholders to ensure that our waterfronts remain engines of growth, resilience, and pride for generations to come,” he added.

The Afriland chief executive also urged all stakeholders to tow the same line and seize the momentum of this summit to drive lasting policies and collective action that will safeguard Lagos’ waterfronts.