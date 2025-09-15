  • Monday, 15th September, 2025

Afriland Properties Calls for Lagos Waterfronts Protection

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yusuf Ebiti

Afriland Properties Plc has congratulated the Lagos State Government, on the successful hosting of the inaugural Lagos Waterfront Summit, organised by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

Speaking at the summit, the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, Azubike Emodi, described the initiative as both timely and critical to the sustainable future of Lagos.

According to him,  the waterways play a pivotal role in sustaining property values, enabling recreation and tourism, and creating opportunities for waterfront living.

Emodi said: “When properly managed, Lagos’ waterfronts open doors to innovation and growth. But when abused through illegal dredging and neglect, they threaten not just the environment but the future of sustainable urban development.”

He said Afriland Properties Plc had played a defining role in shaping the Lagos real estate landscape with notable commercial and residential developments.

 He explained that from redefining urban living to creating thriving business spaces, Afriland has consistently shown that real estate goes beyond structures, it is about building sustainable communities.

“As a company, we are deeply invested in the sustainable growth of Lagos. Protecting the waterfront is both an environmental and economic imperative. “Afriland is committed to partnering with government, communities, and stakeholders to ensure that our waterfronts remain engines of growth, resilience, and pride for generations to come,” he added.

The Afriland chief executive also urged all stakeholders to tow the same line and seize the momentum of this summit to drive lasting policies and collective action that will safeguard Lagos’ waterfronts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.