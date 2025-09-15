Access Bank Champions Youth and Diaspora-Driven Growth at IATF 2025

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening Africa–Caribbean economic collaboration, with a strong focus on youth and diaspora-led growth, at the just concluded African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025.

The bank, in a statement, noted the Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Expansion at Access Bank, Sunmbo Olatunji, while speaking during a session themed “The Global Africa We Want: Business Collaboration Without Borders”, highlighted the need to harness Africa’s demographic advantage, natural resources, and diaspora linkages to chart new pathways for sustainable development.

“The Global Africa we want is one without borders in spirit, vision, or opportunity, an Africa where our youth, diaspora, and private sector drive collaboration that makes us a central player in the global economy,” she stated.

Olatunji identified agriculture and food security, the creative and cultural industries, sustainable tourism, and technology and digital innovation as sectors with the greatest potential for cross-border partnerships.

She argued that Africa and the Caribbean are natural partners, noting that synergies between the two regions could unlock agricultural value chains, scale cultural exports, and foster integrated tourism and digital innovation ecosystems.

“Africa and the Caribbean are natural partners. By combining Africa’s scale with Caribbean expertise and diaspora networks, we can unlock value chains in agriculture, export our culture more effectively, and create unique tourism and digital innovation ecosystems,” she added.

Olatunji further stressed that the private sector must play a pivotal role in building resilience and driving inclusive growth across regions.

She noted that financial institutions have a responsibility to provide platforms that enable trade, simplify remittances, and support entrepreneurs.

“At Access Bank, we see ourselves not just as bankers, but as connectors of opportunities. Our Caribbean expansion reflects a clear commitment to link Africa’s dynamic economies with diaspora wealth and expertise, unlocking a future of shared prosperity,” she said.