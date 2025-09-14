Gov AbdulRazaq Commends Bravery of Isin Vigilante, Urges Continuous Firm Action against Criminals

. Approves N10m for family of slain vigilante, appeals for calm

. Deputy Senate leader raises the alarm over rising insecurity in Kwara

Hammid Shittu in Ilorin

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday commended the firm and patriotic resistance of the people of Isin, which resulted in the elimination of many armed criminals in an encounter at Eleyin community in Isin Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor also approved N10 million as financial support for the family of the dead vigilante, Mr. Saheed Adeshina, who succumbed to the injuries in the encounter.

However, as the Nigerian Army extends Operation Fansan Yamma to Kwara to boost security of the state, the Deputy Senate Leader and senator representing Kwara South, Senator Lola Ashiru, has raised the alarm over the rising insecurity in the senatorial district.

The senator warned that the insecurity in Kwara State is threatening not only the future of the state but also neighbouring regions and the country at large.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, Governor AbdulRazaq said the community action against the criminals is consistent with the right of the people to live without fear or intimidation at all times.

“In addition to our support for the security agencies, I assure our communities of continuous support to resist violent attacks. I, therefore, commend the bravery of the Isin and Irepodun vigilantes who mounted a spirited resistance against the criminals,” the statement said.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Saheed Adeshina, who succumbed to the injuries in the encounter. May God repose his soul. His family is assured of our prayers and support at this difficult moment.”

Governor AbdulRazaq also approved N10 N10million for the family of the dead vigilante, commending his bravery and commitment to the community.

The governor said the reported mass neutralisation of the criminals was a bold statement that the people of the state would not accept further provocation.

“Not only will the government replace the motorcycles lost in the encounter, but it will also double down in its logistic support for the security forces and the local vigilantes across the state,” the statement added.

“As we mount this bold resistance in moral courage against criminality, I urge that we strike the right balance so that we do not further undermine our collective well-being, which violent protests may amount to. Together, we will ensure that our communities are rid of all criminal elements as security forces work with local vigilantes to strengthen public safety.

“This collaboration will be further strengthened as the Nigerian Army has extended Operation Fansan Yamma to Kwara in furtherance of its national mandate to support internal security,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate Leader and senator representing Kwara South, Senator Ashiru, has raised the alarm over the rising insecurity in the senatorial district.

This is as hundreds of youths from the senatorial district yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the incessant attacks by bandits across the seven LGAs that make up the district.

Speaking at a strategic security assessment meeting with stakeholders, Ashiru said the programme was convened out of his deep love for the people and his conviction that the prosperity of the state rests heavily on the security and stability of Kwara South.

The senator decried the toll of banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes on farming, trade, and education in the region.

He said insecurity had disrupted cultural tourism, displaced investments, and left farmlands and mining activities abandoned.

“These are great losses to our people. If unchecked, the cancer of insecurity could spread southwards and devastate the entire country,” he warned.

Ashiru said the meeting was designed to “synthesize, analyze, and understand the DNA of the issue” to develop practical solutions.

Outlining concrete measures, Ashiru proposed the establishment of more robust Forward Operating Bases (FoBs) across vulnerable zones, better equipment and manpower for security agencies, and the revival of Forest Guards for bush and farmland surveillance.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youths from the Isanlu-Isin and Oke Onigbin communities in the senatorial district yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the incessant attacks by bandits across the seven local government areas that make up the district.

They claimed that about seven persons were abducted between Tuesday and Thursday without being rescued, while over 30 motorcycles belonging to the local vigilantes were taken away by the suspected bandits.

The busy Federal Way along Isanlu- Isin and Oke Onigbin Federal Highway was blocked with vehicles loaded with goods and passengers for several hours as the protesters made fires to prevent any vehicular movement.

The Chairman of Irepodun LGA, Mr. Azeez Yakubu, who was at the scene of the protest at Eleyin Village near Omu-Aran, appealed to the youths to be calm and promised to pass their grievances to the authority.

The Serikin Fulani of Eleyin Village in Isin LGA, Mallam Ismaila Ahmed, said seven of their community members were still with the kidnappers after collecting ransoms.