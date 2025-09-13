State Governments Urged to Seize Historic Opportunity at 25th Abuja International Motor Fair

Bennett Oghifo

As preparations intensify for the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair, all eyes are on Nigeria’s 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to rise to the moment and take their rightful place at Eagle Square from November 18–21, 2025.

With Nigeria’s auto sector at the threshold of transformation—fueled by the Federal Government’s push for local manufacturing, electric mobility, and CNG adoption—this landmark event presents an unprecedented platform for States to showcase their investment climate, transportation masterplans, and industrial potential to the world.

All the State Governors as well as the FCTA have been officially invited to participate, Pavilions have been reserved for each Governor and the FCTA, to position their State as the next big frontier in automobile assembly, parts manufacturing, transport technology, and job-creating logistics infrastructure. It is an ample opportunity open for them to latch on.

“This is not just another event. It is a strategic national platform. Any Governor that misses this will be missing out on international investors, major OEMs, financial partners, and infrastructure developers who are coming specifically to explore State-level opportunities,” said the Organizing Committee of the event.

A Call to Leadership – Beyond Politics, It’s About Legacy

The Fair—co-organized with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and strongly backed by industry giants and foreign partners—is shaping up to be a definitive national event.

Already, high-level Federal Government figures have confirmed attendance, including key Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, and the Vice President. The stage is set for Governors to show leadership not just in governance but in economic vision.

“The 25th Abuja Motor Fair is a litmus test for visionary leadership,” noted an international trade analyst. “It’s about who is ready to industrialize, create jobs, and attract FDI. The smart Governors will be there with full branding and investment desks. Others will explain later.”

Why Governors Must Not Miss This

This is a ‘one meet all at one venue’ for Governors, FCTA Administration, and even Local Government Chairmen to among other benefits: meet Global Auto Investors & Finance Providers, showcase Local Transport Infrastructure Opportunities, attract PPPs in CNG, EVs, and Urban Mobility Solutions, position the State or Areas for Export-oriented Auto Components, engage with Banks, Insurers, Assembly Plants & Tech Startups; and display the Political Will to Industrialize & Create Jobs

“Nigeria’s auto future will not be written from Abuja alone—it will be written from the States. This Fair is the perfect place for Governors to shape that story,” the Organizing Committee added

“We urge all State Governors to immediately confirm their participation and take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” they said.