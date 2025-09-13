  • Saturday, 13th September, 2025

Olawepo-Hashim is More Popular than Tinubu in Osun

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant from the North-central, has suddenly become so popular in Osun State that even President Tinubu cannot match his rising profile here. 

In statement by Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, South-west Coordinator for Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, said, ”His name is on the lips of the people and the joke now making the rounds is that he could easily win a governorship race in Osun, with mischief makers even inventing a fake hometown for him.”

He said, ”What began as a smear has gone viral and turned into free publicity.”

According to the coordinator, ”Dr. Hashim is the face of ideological politics in Nigeria. The PDP family in Osun stands firmly with him, and together with Governor Ademola Adeleke, he will help rescue Nigeria by 2027.

”The enemies of PDP, who polluted social media with fraudulent claims to sow confusion, have only achieved the opposite. Their lies have strengthened our unity and projected Dr. Hashim across the South-west, raising his profile to high heaven.”

”Today, thousands of Nigerians are searching online for Dr. Gbenga Hashim and discovering the impressive record of a man of courage, principle, and vision.

”This is a clear sign that the hand of God is upon him. Nothing can stop destiny. What the detractors meant for evil has only amplified his message and positioned him as the credible alternative Nigeria has been waiting for.

”With the PDP united, and the people’s will behind him, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is divinely backed to become the next President of Nigeria in 2027,” he stressed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.