Olawepo-Hashim is More Popular than Tinubu in Osun

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant from the North-central, has suddenly become so popular in Osun State that even President Tinubu cannot match his rising profile here.

In statement by Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, South-west Coordinator for Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, said, ”His name is on the lips of the people and the joke now making the rounds is that he could easily win a governorship race in Osun, with mischief makers even inventing a fake hometown for him.”

He said, ”What began as a smear has gone viral and turned into free publicity.”

According to the coordinator, ”Dr. Hashim is the face of ideological politics in Nigeria. The PDP family in Osun stands firmly with him, and together with Governor Ademola Adeleke, he will help rescue Nigeria by 2027.

”The enemies of PDP, who polluted social media with fraudulent claims to sow confusion, have only achieved the opposite. Their lies have strengthened our unity and projected Dr. Hashim across the South-west, raising his profile to high heaven.”

”Today, thousands of Nigerians are searching online for Dr. Gbenga Hashim and discovering the impressive record of a man of courage, principle, and vision.

”This is a clear sign that the hand of God is upon him. Nothing can stop destiny. What the detractors meant for evil has only amplified his message and positioned him as the credible alternative Nigeria has been waiting for.

”With the PDP united, and the people’s will behind him, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is divinely backed to become the next President of Nigeria in 2027,” he stressed.