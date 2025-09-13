Insurgency: NEDC Distributes Relief Materials to Victims of Boko Haram Attacks in Borno Community

.FG urged to release funds for repatriation, resettlement of over 91,000 Gwoza citizens displaced by terrorists

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed relief materials to 1,000 households affected by the recent Boko Haram attacks on Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also Concerned Citizens of Gwoza Local Government of Borno State has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to promptly release funds for prompt repatriation and resettlement of 91,007 Gwoza indigenes internally displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

It would be recalled that terrorists stormed Darajamal community on 5th September, 2025 after engaging the military before proceeding to attack civilians where several people were left dead and many others injured

However, the distribution of relief materials by the NEDC Borno State Office, led by the State Coordinator, Mohammed Umar, was aimed at cushioning the hardships faced by the victims.

Umar, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, commiserated with the community, and also prayed for the repose of the departed souls and for the quick recovery of the injured.

He noted that the intervention underscored the Commission’s responsibility to support the welfare of communities affected by insurgency across the North East region.

Also, Head of Branch Operations, NEDC, Aishatu Hassan, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to intervening in situations of significant challenges and vulnerabilities.

She added that the NEDC remained steadfast in its quest to rebuild the region and boost socioeconomic development through its master plan designed to transform communities across the North East.

On his part, the Chairman of Bama LGA, Ali Guja, along with other community leaders, expressed gratitude to the NEDC for the prompt response, pledging the judicious use of the relief items.

The distributed items included food and non-food supplies such as: bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, pasta, blankets, men’s clothing, women wrappers and rubber mats.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Citizens of Gwoza Local Government of Borno State added that the President Tinubu should release the funds for repatriation and resettlement as approved in the 2025 Appropriation Act and ensure prompt and transparent disbursement.

Speaking on behalf of the displaced Gwoza citizens while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Convener, Dr. Ayuba Bassa, noted that the repatriation and resettlement should be carried out with full participation of beneficiaries, provision for shelter, livelihood support, healthcare, education and psychosocial services.

He recalled that since 2013, many people from Gwoza were forced to flee by Boko Haram insurgents and are currently displaced across Nigeria and in Cameroon.

Giving the breakdown, Bassa said Minawao Refugee Camp in Cameroon has 58,327 refugees; Abuja – Wasa; Area 1; Waru; and New Kuchigoro camps have 5,100 IDPs; Jalingo camps in Taraba state have 2,119 IDPs.

He added that Adamawa State camps have 8,447 IDPs, while Nasarawa State camps have 7,206 IDPs.

Bassa noted that the camps in Borno State including Wulari, Jerusalem, and Shuwari camps have 4,168 IDPs, whereas Edo State, Uhogua Benin-City camp has 3,600 IDPs and Jos camp, in Plateau State has 2,040 IDPs.

He explained that over 50,000 displaced persons are living with relatives across the country, where prolonged displacement has become a burden and source of vulnerability.

Bassa pointed out that 550 refugees in the Cameroonian camp are now abandoned; while many who tried to return on foot to Nigeria have died or suffered extreme hardship.

He lamented that in the course of the crisis, 17 children whose parents were allegedly abducted by civilian JTF and handed to the military on 30 July 2013 remained separated from their parents, adding that among the missing was the former Vice Chairman of Gwoza LGA Hon. Bukar Barawa.

Bassa stated, “Mr. President, please release the funds for repatriation and resettlement approved in this year’s budget and ensure prompt and transparent disbursement.

“Direct the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other stakeholders to coordinate and execute comprehensive repatriation, resettlement and recovery programmes with all due diligence.

“Ensure that displaced persons are active participants in planning and implementation to promote transparency, ownership and sustainable reintegration.

“Establish an independent panel of inquiry to investigate unlawful detentions, abductions and related human rights violations affecting Gwoza citizens, including the cases of the parents of the 17 children and other detained persons and to recommend accountability and repara-ons where appropriate.”