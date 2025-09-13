Hilda Baci Embarks On Guinness World Record Attempt for Largest Pot of Jollof Rice

Boluwatife Enome

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has begun a world record attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice.

The attempt, which kicked off yesterday, aims to highlight Nigerian culinary culture on the global stage while uniting food lovers around the country’s most famous dish.

Baci, who in 2023 earned international recognition after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, said her latest challenge is not just about setting another record but also about celebrating African cuisine.

She noted that jollof rice — a dish with deep cultural roots across West Africa — has become a unifying symbol of the region’s shared heritage.

The attempt is being closely monitored by officials and will be reviewed by Guinness World Records once completed. Supporters have already begun gathering to cheer Baci on as she stirs what is expected to be the world’s biggest pot of the popular dish.