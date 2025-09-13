Gov Sani Vows to Complete Projects Before End of Tenure



John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has pledged that all ongoing projects initiated under his administration will be completed before the end of his tenure.



The governor gave the assurance yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of township roads in Rigasa ward, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the people in Hausa Language during the flagged off, Sani said the road project would be executed without accruing debt.

He added that contractors who complete their jobs will be paid in full.

“This administration will not be indebted to any contractor who completes his project,” he said.

Sani said the Rigasa Road project has been awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a company he described as “versatile and credible”.

He said the project will be delivered within one year, noting that 50 per cent of the contract sum has already been paid as mobilisation.

According to the governor, the project is part of a broader plan to transform Rigasa (a suburb of Kaduna metropolis) into a modern township with quality infrastructure and essential social amenities

“This is not just about breakingground. It is about rewarding hard work. It is about opening up opportunities for the hardworking people of Igabi Local Government.

“Rigasa is one of the largest and most populous wards in Nigeria. It is populated by the urban poor. It has suffered neglect for so long. Its infrastructure deficit is worrisome,” the governor said.

The governor noted that despite its strategic location and proximity to the city centre, Rigasa had faced years of infrastructural neglect.

He recalled the overwhelming electoral support his campaign received from the area during the 2023 governorship election, noting that 32.06 per cent of the total votes from Igabi LGA came from Rigasa.

“For this, I remain eternally grateful to you,” he added.

Sani said the road project will directly benefit thousands of households, especially those who contribute to the state’s economy through farming, trade, and public service.

He said, “In Igabi LGA lies a large chunk of people who support us through their daily sacrifices as farmers, civil servants, businessmen and women.

“Through their sacrifices, they contribute significantly to our economy as well as our GDP. Investing, therefore, in roads like these will directly improve the livelihoods of thousands of households.”

The governor also performed the groundbreaking for the reconstruction of Zango Road in Tudun Wada ward, Kaduna South LGA.

Sani said the project holds personal significance due to his background as a former student of Kaduna Polytechnic, located in the area.

“I have an emotional attachment to this area because I am a product of Kaduna Polytechnic.

“I understand and share in the pains of the inhabitants of this area who have suffered neglect for decades.

There is very little road infrastructure in this area.

“The few existing ones are dilapidated. This area is populated by the urban poor who are making huge contributions to the development of our dear state.

“Today is the beginning of good things for Zango and other parts of Tudun Wada,” Sani said.

He noted the importance of the Zango Road, which connects multiple institutions and markets in the area.

“This road is hugely significant because it passes through several key establishments like Zango Cattle Market, Animal Feed Stores, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi College, Islamic Medical Foundation, and School of Health Technology, as well as its proximity to the Kaduna City Centre and link to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Western By-Pass,” he said.

Sani also highlighted progress made in the road sector since he took office, particularly under the state’s Rural Revitalisation Agenda.

He said, “Under our Rural Revitalisation Agenda, we flagged off the construction of 85 roads covering 785km in the first phase, with 44 already completed and the rest nearing completion.

“Under the second phase, we are delivering over 50 more roads and bridges totalling 550km.”