First Lady To Female CEOs: Make Life Easier For Women Via Empowerment, Mentorship 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on women in leadership positions to work harder and ensure they make life easier for other women, through economic empowerment and mentorship.

Mrs. Tinubu made the charge yesterday while receiving in audience the Forum of Female Chief Executives Officers of Government Agencies and Organisations at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady who described the CEOs as trail blazers who fit perfectly into their roles have a duty to replicate themselves in younger women.

Her words, “Birth yourselves in others. Look for them to mentor them. Replicate yourself in other women and that is the way we would be strong. Make yourselves unforgettable by the things you do outside your office.”

She reminded the Forum of great matriarchs including Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Gambo Sawaba, Abibat Mogaji and others, noting that they did a lot for Nigerian women by coming together and speaking up when needed.

According to her, “We have to come together, better and stronger than them. We have to ensure that we make life easier for women. Mentor young women, give scholarships, take one person through life. Don’t look for the volume.”

On her decision to call for partnership in the completion of the National Library, Mrs. Tinubu said the project would go a long way in helping indigent students in their educational pursuit.

Earlier in her remarks, Director General of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who led 23 other female CEOs on the courtesy visit, emphasised that they do not take the opportunity to serve the nation lightly and would continue to champion the course of good governance and service to the people.

Her words, “As a group, Your Excellency, we do not take our mandates lightly and are sincerely grateful to President Bola Tinubu for deeming us fit and proper to hold our respective offices, and that is why we are here to pledge our support to the Administration and to you as the First Lady of the Nation. We commend your Renewed Hope Initiatives. Your dedication to women’s empowerment is truly inspiring. Your efforts at women’s inclusion and ensuring women’s voices are heard are noteworthy. Your support for women’s rights and gender equity, and initiatives that uplift women. As a group and also as individuals, we affirm our commitment and unflinching support for your initiatives.

‘‘We pledge to work collaboratively with your office as you continue to foster unity among women from diverse backgrounds, drive progress, and implement initiatives that promote women’s empowerment and national development.

“We pledge our solidarity and support for the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President, and we will assiduously work for his success in the 2027 election.’’