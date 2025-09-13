Avetium Pledges Enterprise Transformation

Omolabake Fasogbon

The future of work and digital transformation was the focal point at the recent Zoholics Lagos 2025 flagship customer event, where business leaders, innovators and technology experts gathered to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the 21st-century workplace.

At the event, Avetium, a leading Zoho Advanced Partner in the country, engaged directly with customers and partners, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for the organisation.

With expertise across ﬂagship platforms like Zoho One, CRM, Finance, HR and Workplace, Avetium continues to adapt Zoho’s global ecosystem to Nigeria’s business realities — driving measurable gains in productivity, compliance, and customer experience.

“For us, Zoholics was more than an event. It was an opportunity to listen, exchange insights, and reaﬃrm our commitment as a transformation partner,” Chief Executive Officer of Avetium Consult, Adeyinka Adedokun.

“Technology alone doesn’t change businesses — people do. That’s why Avetium goes beyond deployment; we co-create solutions that align with our customers’ goals,” Adedokun added.

As Zoho deepens its presence in Nigeria with strong adoption of solutions, Avetium plays a central role in helping organisations implement these tools at scale, ensuring resilience, security, and sustainable growth.