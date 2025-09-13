2027: APC Elders Caucus Backs Kwara North Guber Candidates 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 elections, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Caucus in Kwara State has unanimously agreed that the next governor should come from the Kwara north senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at a press conference held at late Olusola Saraki Press Centre, Ilorin, yesterday, the Chairman of the APC Elders Caucus in the state, Alhaji Kunle Sulyman, said the decision to agree on the stand is to ensure fairness and justice in the political equations of the state.

Sulyman was also flanked at the event by Senator Ahmed Ahmed, Chief James Ayeni, Mr. Salman Jawondo (SAN) and Alhaji Muhammad Bagudu.

Sulyman said, “Gentlemen of the press, you may wish to recall that on Monday 21st of November, 2022, at this same venue, this caucus addressed the press and made its stand known on the issue of zoning arrangements for the APC gubernatorial candidate that the then incumbent, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq from Kwara Central, be allowed to have another shot to complete two terms of eight years, which would make Kwara Central senatorial district to have spent 20 years all together as Chief Executive of the state, while Kwara South Senatorial District has also produced governor for eight years.

“And we want to use this avenue to appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for making us proud thus far with his great performances across the state.

“In the same vein, we posit that it is in the interest of fair play, equity and justice that we members of the Kwara APC Elders Caucus, unanimously agreed that the next gubernatorial candidate for our great party, APC should emerge from Kwara North Senatorial District.”

On the ongoing voters registration exercise, Sulyman “appealed to Kwarans of voting age, who are yet to register and obtain voter’s card or whose voter’s cad is lost or who have relocated to the state, to take advantage of the on-going voters registration exercise, by going to register and obtain their voter’s card.

“Your vote is your weapon and your voter’s card is your instrument towards electing good leaders.”

Sulyman also used the event to laud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for setting Nigeria on a recovery course from her dwindling economy.

He said that the development has continued to attract more investors into the economic growth of the country.

He said, “We also note with great appreciation the President’s efforts in the support of autonomy for local governments in the country and the federal government’s law on tax reforms recently passed by the National Assembly and accented by the President.

“Additionally, we hereby acknowledge and appreciate the appointments of Kwara State’s sons and daughters, into federal government boards, parastatals and agencies and not to forget the ongoing efforts to upgrade the Kwara State International Aviation College to a federal establishment.

“We express our gratitude and appreciation to the federal government on some on-going federal road projects in Kwara State.”