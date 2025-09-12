  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

Walson-Jack: Personnel Audit Will Establish Credible National Workforce Profile for Planning

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has stated the Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis will establish a workforce profile and database that can be trusted for evidence-based planning, targeted training, efficient postings, promotions and transparent succession management.

She asserted this yesterday at the opening of a three-day retreat on Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis in Abuja that brought together key stakeholders and experts to review progress and harmonize strategies for the successful implementation of the Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Walson-Jack described the project as a national assignment and a foundational reform initiative under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025.

She warned that without such data, the civil service reforms risk being premised on assumptions and guessing, adding the exercise would not only capture the number of civil servants but also their skills, competencies and distribution across the service.

The head of service noted that the audit is central to building a civil service that is more effective, productive and responsive to national development needs.

“This project will give us what we have long needed, a credible and verifiable personnel database that captures not just numbers, but skills, competencies and workforce distribution across ministries (MDAS).

 “With it, we can direct capacity building where it is most needed, redeploy resources strategically, and plan for the next generation of civil servants,” Walson-Jack said.

She expressed confidence that the outcome of the exercise would strengthen ongoing reforms and enhance service delivery.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Philips Consulting, the lead firm for the project, Mr. Folusho Philips, described the civil service as a huge organisation that required proper personnel verification.

He said the personnel audit and skill gap analysis would help identify skill gaps, competencies, and strengths to ensure workers were “fit for purpose” in today’s dynamic environment.

“We want to identify the kinds of jobs we need to fill, the kind of people we need, and then address the skills and capacity gaps,” he said.

