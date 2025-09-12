  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

FG, Estonian Stakeholders Set to Unveil $400m Agric Initiative in LGAs

Business | 56 minutes ago

Arthur Eriye

The federal government, in collaboration with stakeholder groups from Nigeria and Estonia, has finalised plans to raise $400 million in capital funding from Europe to create agricultural commodity value chain projects and data hubs throughout all local governments in Nigeria.

The official l signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Tallinn, Estonia, on September 24.

According to agricultural commodity and rice expert, Dr. Kenechukwu Aloefuna, one of the facilitators of the project, the agreement is tagged: “AGRIC Aid Volunteer Scheme and the Integrated Climate Resilient Innovation Project for Empowering Smallholders, Advancing Sustainability, Integrating Food, Energy and Water Security for Resilient Communities.”

Companies acting on behalf of the Nigerian Government in this initiative comprise the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project (ACVEP) Limited, First Values360Ventures Limited, along with pertinent federal agencies. Their Estonian partners consist of Values360Ventures OU, Lanmer OU, and Organic New Earth.

This initiative aimed at fortifying food systems, encourage climate-resilient agricultural practices, and improve access to data-driven solutions for smallholder farmers throughout Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.