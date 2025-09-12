FG, Estonian Stakeholders Set to Unveil $400m Agric Initiative in LGAs

Arthur Eriye

The federal government, in collaboration with stakeholder groups from Nigeria and Estonia, has finalised plans to raise $400 million in capital funding from Europe to create agricultural commodity value chain projects and data hubs throughout all local governments in Nigeria.

The official l signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Tallinn, Estonia, on September 24.

According to agricultural commodity and rice expert, Dr. Kenechukwu Aloefuna, one of the facilitators of the project, the agreement is tagged: “AGRIC Aid Volunteer Scheme and the Integrated Climate Resilient Innovation Project for Empowering Smallholders, Advancing Sustainability, Integrating Food, Energy and Water Security for Resilient Communities.”

Companies acting on behalf of the Nigerian Government in this initiative comprise the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project (ACVEP) Limited, First Values360Ventures Limited, along with pertinent federal agencies. Their Estonian partners consist of Values360Ventures OU, Lanmer OU, and Organic New Earth.

This initiative aimed at fortifying food systems, encourage climate-resilient agricultural practices, and improve access to data-driven solutions for smallholder farmers throughout Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.