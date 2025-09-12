Eno Receives British Deputy High Commissioner in Uyo, Highlights Investment Opportunities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Thursday, received at the Government House, Uyo, a delegation from the British High Commission, Lagos, led by Johnny Baxter, the Deputy High Commissioner, on a business visit to Akwa Ibom State.

The governor used the opportunity to brief the delegation on some development efforts of his administration, anchored on the ARISE Agenda, as well as the laudable development strides of successive administrations in the State; and available investment opportunities. Mr. Baxter spoke in glowing terms about the development strides Akwa Ibom State had made and expressed the interest of the British government in investing in the agricultural and tourism sectors.

“The Commission in Lagos has a commercial focus and we are looking at business and trade in the southern areas of Nigeria. I want to get as many Southern States as I can, and I have long been looking forward to getting to Akwa Ibom State. The reason is reinforced by Ibom Air which to my mind feels like one of the best flight carriers for the country in so many ways and everyone should be extraordinarily proud of Ibom Air”.

According to Mr. Baxter: “I have been impressed by what I have seen so far here in Akwa Ibom State . I have barely been here for 24 hours but already the infrastructure, the roads, are very clearly impressive, and just looking at the scenery here, how green and lush Akwa Ibom is, I can really see the agriculture potential of the State and other investments”.

Receiving Mr. Baxter and his team, Governor Eno commended the delegation, acknowledging Nigeria’s age-long historical relationship with the United Kingdom and its diverse humanitarian programmes.

“This special relationship has also been extended to the sub-nationals, like ours. It may interest you to know that in recognition of this special relationship, my administration has been working with the Tony Blair Institute in strategic areas, particularly tourism development, and I commend them for their kind partnership with us,” he said.

He disclosed that the State Government had in recent past, sponsored underprivileged Secondary School students from the State for strategic educational outreach to the United Kingdom to enrich their knowledge and expose them to a different learning environment.

According to Governor Eno, the idea was to make them see the limitless possibilities in life to underscore the fact that places of their birth cannot limit them if they are focused on learning, and are disciplined in life.

The Governor revealed that the State was developing its economic zones, including the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zones, Ibom Industrial City, and Itam Industrial Park in Uyo.

“We want to work with an investor to power the Park so that it can run off- grid and provide power to industries that want to operate there.”

Governor Eno further highlighted projects planned to be kick-started by the State to include the Aviation Hub, the Ibom Convention Centre Ikot Ekpene International Market, etc.

“Let me also inform you that Akwa Ibom is the first sub-national in Nigeria to create an Aviation Ecosystem, and we are seriously building on that. Apart from Ibom Air, we are nearing the completion of our MRO, and we would like to look for opportunities for professional hands that can help manage that MRO and our new digital international terminal building…”

Impressed by the Governor’s achievement within two years as captured by a brief documentary presentation, Mr. Baxter thereafter took a tour of some facilities in the State, including the multi-billion Naira ARISE Resort, described by many as the first wonder of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo where a 70-hectare erosion ravaged Ravine has been turned into a tourism trap by the Umo Eno Administration.

Other members of the British delegation were the Country Director, Department for Business and Trade, Mr. Mark Smithson; Senior Political Adviser, Head, British High Commission South South Regional Office, Dr. Fortune Alfred; and Senior Political Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Mr. Wale Adebajo.