Emir of Ilorin Expresses Concern over Prevailing Insecurity in Nigeria

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, yesterday expressed deep concern over the prevailing insecurity situation across the country.

The emir, however, commended governments at all levels for their proactiveness in ensuring that the dastardly act is seriously condemned and nipped in the bud.

The monarch stated this in Ilorin on the sidelines of the special prayers organised in his palace to seek God’s intervention over the ugly development.

The prayer was attended by Alhaji Razaq Jiddah, Alhaji Saadudeen Salaudeen, and other top government functionaries who represented the state government w,h,ile the state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, was also in attendance.

Other stakeholders at the prayers session were led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih, and attended by the traditional chiefs across Ilorin Emirate, Islamic scholars, associations, and party chieftains.

He expressed total commitment to com-plementing the government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity, among other social vices.

The emir noted that the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq in fighting insecurity and banditry in the state cannot be overemphasised.

He stressed the need for traditional institutions to be a strong vanguard of the actualisation of the desired peace in the state.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari disclosed that the special prayer was organised to support government organs and security agencies in relentlessly making Kwara State and Nigeria at large peaceful destinations for residents and visitors.

However, during the prayer session, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih, prayed for peaceful coexistence and religious and social harmony across the state and in Nigeria at large.

He committed the entire people of the state and Nigeria at large into the hands of Almighty Allah for continued protection, guidance, and providence.