UNIABUJA Governing Council Approves Promotion of 104 Academic Staff to Professorial Rank

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The 11th Governing Council of the Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 104 academic staff to professorial rank.

The council led by Sen. Olarenwaju Tejuosho gave the approval at the 78th extraordinary meeting of council that held on Tuesday 9 September 2025 and Wednesday 10 September 2025 at the University’s Main Campus.

In a statement signed by the university’s spokesperson, Dr. Habib Yakoob, it said, “While 58 of the staff were promoted to the rank of Professor, 46 others were elevated to the rank of Associate Professor.”

The breakdown of the exercise revealed the academic staff were promoted across various disciplines, including – Agriculture, Animal Science, Islamic Studies, Islamic History and Ethics, Clinical Sciences, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Theatre Arts, Social Science Education, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Pharmacology, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences.

Congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu (fcvsn), lauded their dedication to scholarship and the advancement of knowledge.

He said, “This promotion is a recognition of your hard work, academic excellence, and commitment to the values and growth of the university. We expect that your new academic status will inspire even greater achievements in teaching, research, mentorship, and community service.

“This promotion is particularly remarkable because the number of staff elevated to professorial rank is the highest in the history of this university. It is a great achievement and a credit to the commitment of Council, management, and the entire university community to reward excellence and strengthen our human resource capacity at this point of the university’s development.”

He added, “Let me also reassure you that, with the stability the university currently enjoys, greater achievements lie ahead. I am certain that both the university and its staff will benefit from this new drive to ensure an improved and timely reward system designed to strengthen our journey towards attaining the heights of world-class institutions.”