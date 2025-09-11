NPFL Moves against Unaccredited Youth Leagues 

NPFL clubs have been warned against participating in any youth league not sanctioned by the board.

Clubs have been directed to stop taking part in the N-Youth League, which has no affiliation with NPFL.

“There is the NPFL Youth League, which is active. It will amount to demarketing it for clubs in the top division to take part in such alongside lower division and amateur teams.

“The NPFL board is the only authorised body by the NFF to organise a youth league for the clubs in the elite division,”observed a statement from the NPFL yesterday.