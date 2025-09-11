In Italy, NNPC Woos Investors, Highlights Prospects in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

•Says over 200 oil fields currently undeveloped

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has called on international investors to direct their attention to Nigeria and tap into the huge opportunities in the nation’s energy sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari made the call while fielding questions from NBC’s Hala Gorani during the Energy Talk segment of the 2025 Gastech Exhibition & Conference, currently taking place in Milan, Italy, a statement by NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, stated last night.

The GCEO who commended President Bola Tinubu for improving Nigeria’s investment climate and positioning the country as the preferred investment destination for the energy sector in Africa, stressed that the new NNPC management is keen on attaining its set targets towards delivering value to its shareholders.

According to him, while a number of investors were already coming into the country with gas-based industries such as petrochemicals and methanol plants, more investments were required to build infrastructure to support the federal government’s aspiration to power the nation’s transportation sector with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Ojulari further explained that apart from gas, the existing crude oil assets have huge untapped reservoirs for investors to tap into towards boosting production from the current 1.7 million barrels per day, besides over 200 oil fields that are currently undeveloped.

On measures being taken to make Nigeria an investors’ haven, the GCEO said NNPC was investing heavily in carbon capture projects as well as technology to enhance energy efficiency and reduce gas flaring in compliance with the objectives of financing partners.

He said that a number of critical gas infrastructure projects in the country, such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas pipeline, are in their advanced stages, while the NLNG Train 7 Project is also being progressed.

He noted that Nigeria’s energy transition strategy is focused on eradicating energy poverty which requires enormous investments in gas as the fuel of choice for industrialisation as well as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as domestic cooking gas for the millions of Africans who lack access to clean energy.

Attended by over 50,000 professionals and more than 1,000 exhibitors from 150 countries, Gastech is a leading annual gas conference where global energy leaders discuss developments that affect the future of the energy industry.