FCTA Demolishes 35 Illegal Structures at Abuja’s River Park Estate

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday demolished about 35 substructures at the River Park Estate, Abuja, for what it said was wanton breach of planning regulations and in defiance of the recommendations of a ministerial committee that all undeveloped plots in the estate be reverted to the FCTA.

The Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the enforcement at the site, accused the affected developers of going ahead with construction despite the withdrawal of their lease agreement.

He said the action followed reports that developers were working to circumvent the directive. Galadima disclosed that they insisted that the over 30 foundations at excavation level that had already been dug be covered, warning that they would not hesitate to remove any upcoming development.

“About a week ago there was an event at the Honourable Minister’s office where two committees submitted their report. One of the committees was on issues surrounding the River Park estate development. And one of the recommendations being forwarded was that all undeveloped plots within the estates be reverted back (sic) to FCT Administration.

“So we got a report that certain developers are hurriedly working day and night to see that they have developed some of the vacant plots. So what we did as an agency, we served them notice to stop work. This morning we came, we saw them working, then that’s why we are removing the structures, the excavations and all those structures put on ground,” Galadima said.

On claims that Paulo Homes was behind the development, Galadima said the matter would be clarified by the legal secretariat, emphasising that from the report submitted from the work of the committee, it appeared that there was a Development Lease Agreement (DLA) which had already expired.

He warned that further illegal building attempts would not be tolerated. “Over 30 foundations have been excavated, so we are going to cover them all. Should there be an erection again, then there’s going to be removal again and prosecution could follow.

“That’s why I said the legal secretariat is in a better position to know the next line of action. There could be prosecution. Definitely, we’re expecting that people will cry out. Naturally,” he stated.

The ad-hoc committee on the review of controversies surrounding the River Park Estate headed by Salmon Dako, in its report to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, last week, explained that the revocation of the undeveloped plots was necessitated by the expiration and breach of the DLA and the need to reassert administrative control over the affected plot in line with Clause 9.2 of the DLA.

The committee, however, in alignment with the subsisting court judgement referenced in paragraph 16.3 directed that holders of previous “customary” titles whose plots fall within the Riverpark Estate boundaries and who have developed in accordance with applicable planning and development control regulations, “be permitted to retain their titles.”

An affected resident, Chimdi Obwe, who resides in Ciarudi area, bemoaned the development, saying he had been denied access to his home and lost part of his property.

“I was stopped from accessing my house for a long time. Because of these things they are doing here, the exit they gave us, they suddenly blocked it. And you see my children, how we had to go through that kind of detail. My fence was demolished. Now I can’t access our cars, we are all packed out. So that is the problem,” he said.