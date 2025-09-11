Asaba Community Endorses  Oborevwori for Second Term

The people of Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta have declared their support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to continue in office till 2031.

The endorsement was made during a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Asaba, by the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, who led a delegation from the kingdom.

The Asagba commended Oborevwori for his outstanding achievements in infrastructure, human capital development, and urban renewal, describing his leadership style as people-oriented and unassailable.

”The love of my people for you is boundless, unshakable and irreversible.

”In the past two years of your administration, Asaba has witnessed rapid urbanization, improved security, and exponential investment across sectors, making it one of the fastest-growing state capitals in Africa,” he said.

The traditional ruler noted that Asaba has witnessed rapid urbanisation, improved security, and exponential investment across sectors.

Azinge noted that this had made Asaba one of the fastest-growing state capitals in Africa.

He appealed for the inclusion of Asaba indigenes in key government appointments, the resumption of work at the International Conference Centre, and interventions in power supply, water, roads among others in the satellite communities.

Responding, Oborevwori thanked the Asagba and the people of Asaba for their steadfast support, describing traditional rulers as vital stakeholders in governance.

“It is always a pleasure to receive our revered traditional rulers whose wisdom and counsel continue to guide us.

”Since your ascension, Your Majesty, you have brought peace, unity and cultural pride to the Asaba Kingdom,” the governor said.

He assured the monarch that his administration would continue to prioritise the development of the state capital.

Oborevwori cited ongoing road projects, storm drainage works, and the construction of more internal roads in the state capital.

The governor disclosed that the federal government had awarded the reconstruction of the Summit Junction–Head Bridge on the Benin-Asaba Highway to Heartland Construction Company.

He added that his administration is supporting compensation payments for affected persons.

Oborevwori urged the Asaba people to extend their goodwill to President Bola Tinubu, stressing the importance of political alignment at the federal level to attract more development to Delta.

He assured that working together with traditional rulers and communities, his administration would deliver more projects and ensure peace and progress in the state.

”Asaba is the face of our state, and we must continue to make it beautiful and secure.

”Working together with our traditional rulers and communities, we will deliver more projects and ensure peace and progress in our state,” he stated.