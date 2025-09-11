AFRIMA 2025 Nominations Announced, Emerging Artists Take Center Stage

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The 25th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) nominations have been announced, featuring a mix of established artists and emerging talents from across the continent.

The awards ceremony is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 25 to 30, 2025.

Among the nominated artists are VJ from Senegal, Nkosazana Daughter from South Africa, and Ken.D from Nigeria, who are among the new generation of artists making waves in the African music scene.

Established artists like Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Davido are also featured in various categories.

The Best Female Artiste in Western Africa category includes nominees like Amaarae, Ayra Starr, and Wendy Shay, alongside emerging artists Cherish and Cyndy.

In Southern Africa, Nkosazana Daughter’s amapiano track “Emsakazweni” has earned her a nomination, while TBO and PYY are nominated for their collaboration with Zee Nxumalo on “Ngisakuthanda”.

The Best Male Artiste in Western Africa category features a mix of Afrobeats heavyweights like Asake, Burna Boy, and Davido, alongside emerging artists like VJ and Ken.D.

AFRIMA’s recognition of emerging artists highlights the diversity and creativity of Africa’s music scene. The awards ceremony promises to be a celebration of African music’s past, present, and future.

The event will feature performances, cultural showcases, and industry panels, culminating in the awards night. With over 25 categories, AFRIMA remains one of the most prestigious music awards ceremonies in Africa.

For more information on AFRIMA and the awards ceremony, visit (www.afrima.org.) as the organizers promised a world class event.