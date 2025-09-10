Osun 2026: Chairmen, Councillors Endorse Omisore

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A cross section of elected chairmen and councillors on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC has endorsed the candidature of Otunba Iyiola Omisore as the candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

In a similar event, party and ward chairmen have followed suit and were named coordinators for the purposes of party primaries that will culminate in the emergence of the two term senatorsl as the party’s candidate.

In a well attended consultation and stakeholders engagements being conducted by the supporters, the politicians underscored the pedigree and commitment of Senator Omisore to the party as their reasons for the endorsement.

Spokespersons of the group who spoke one after the other praised the politics, dexterity of Senator Omisore for identifying them as the nerve center of the party as his focus for winning election for the party in 2026.

The chairman of the party’s chairman forum, Hon Rufus Awotidoye, observed that the decision to work with them will give responsibility to them, unlike the old practice and tradition.

He said the involvement in the aspiration to return the party to power in Osun State has given the hope that they would not be trampled upon when eventually the party is returned to power.

While passing a vote of confidence in Senator Omisore, the chairman of the forum of ward chairmen have, Hon Ojeleye Emmanuel, bemoaned the neglect of the past that had always placed other lower categories in the party over them.

He vowed that his colleagues will work assiduously for the emergence of the the famous politician as the party’s flagbearer in the November 2025 party’s primaries.

While playing host to the Osun State forum of councilors, Hon Ismaila Fafiyebe declared that the idea to bring them into the race is a clear indication that the Sanator understands the dynamics of politics as a former National Secretary of the party.

He enjoined his about 375 members in the meeting to work for the Senator to win the governorship ticket.

Hon Fafiyebi then called for the motion of yes or no for the endorsement of the governorship aspirant.