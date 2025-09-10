Oborevwori Waives N200m Fee, Delta, FG Partner on Housing Devt

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday engaged in partnership with the federal government for the construction of a workers’ housing estate in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

To ensure the seriousness of the alliance, Governor Oborevwori, while receiving the management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) led by its Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, Dr. Mohammed Sani Abdul, presented a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the construction of a workers’ housing estate in the state.

He said the gesture was part of his administration’s commitment to partner the federal government in providing housing for workers in the state and in line with his resolve to improve on their welfare.

Oborevwori disclosed that the land, measuring about 10.1 hectares and situated at Core Area 2, Ibusa, was allocated for the development of a housing scheme under the collaboration of the FMBN, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He explained that although the C of O was ready since January 2024, the presentation was delayed by administrative processes, adding that he waived statutory fees amounting to about N200 million to ease the acquisition process in the interest of workers.

“Most of the salaries of our junior and middle-level workers are consumed by rent. That is why this housing scheme is so important. I appeal to the Federal Mortgage Bank to ensure the project is delivered on time and made accessible to those for whom it is intended,” the governor said.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for encouraging federal agencies like FMBN to collaborate with subnational governments, Oborevwori pledged continued support for the project.

Abdul had commended the governor for his strides in infrastructural development across the state, particularly in Asaba and its environs.

He called on local government councils in the state to contribute to the National Housing Fund to enable the bank extend housing projects to grassroots areas.

Abdul explained that the FMBN, established over 32 years ago, is committed to addressing the country’s housing deficit, estimated between 20 and 22 million units, through mortgage creation and construction loans.

According to him, the bank currently has about nine ongoing housing projects in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and other parts of the country, and is determined to replicate the initiative in Delta State.

“With the Renewed Hope Mega Mini-City project of the president, our target is to provide affordable housing for Nigerians at all levels, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid. Delta State is very key to the success of this national plan, and we want to make a lasting impact here,” Abdul added.