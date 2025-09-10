MTN Boosts Rivers Economy Through Bole festival Co-sponsorship 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

MTN has lived up to its billing as a top-notch service provider and strategic partner for Nigeria’s economic growth.

The 2025 edition of Bole festival, held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, served as another opportunity for the network giant to contribute its quota towards boosting Rivers State’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

The service provider provided hitch-free network service at the venue of the glamorous festival, thus facilitating the success of the event which momentarily gave the garden city a fresh lease of life after months of political wrangling and its fallouts that culminated in penultimate Saturday’s local government council election.

Speaking with THISDAY at the company’s stand, MTN’s General Manager, Regional Operations, South Region, Ifeanyichukwu Udom, said their involvement in the festival as a co-sponsor was another way of connecting with their customers and supporting their livelihood and aspirations.

“We continually find ways to connect with our customers and to support the enablement for their livelihood and aspirations. Like, if you look at this place today, our network is 101%. We have a car outside providing excellent network here. And because we’ve provided enabling network, they’re able to connect. So we have two cars, one on the outside, one inside,” she said.

He said the Bole festival served as a platform for them to engage with their customers and showcase their new products to them.

“We also use the opportunity to let them (MTN’s customers) know about the new products of MTN. It’s also a platform to engage with our customers and let them know what we have for them. And of course it’s a platform to network and let new customers know what we have in MTN. So, it’s a win-win for us and that’s why we’re here,” she explained.

He expressed satisfaction with the socio-economic impact of the Bole festival since it was initiated a few years ago. She said MTN was happy to contribute to the growth of the cultural initiative.