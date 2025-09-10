In Paris, Tinubu Reviews Nigeria, France Bilateral Relations With President Macron

* Says he had a productive lunch with French leader

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon met over lunch with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France.

The president, who made the disclosure via his verified X handle, @official ABAT, declared that he had “a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron today at the Élysée Palace”.

President Tinubu further stated in his X handle: “We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.”