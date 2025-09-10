COAS, Lt. Gen Oluyede Visits Ogoja, Reassures on Better Welfare for Troops 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday paid an operational visit to Godwin Ally Barracks, Ogoja, Cross River State, where he commended the resilience and dedication of officers and soldiers of 130 Battalion and 341 Artillery Regiment.

He praised their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and assured them that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would continue to prioritise their welfare alongside operational effectiveness.

The visit formed part of his assessment tour of formations and units under the 82 Division Area of Responsibility. On arrival, the COAS inspected key facilities, interacted directly with the troops, and expressed appreciation for the sacrifices they continue to make in the face of difficult security challenges.

Oluyede, who has consistently underlined his belief in supporting soldiers’ families, disclosed that substantial resources were being invested in revamping schools within the barracks to ensure children and wards of personnel have access to first-class education. He also directed the immediate renovation of dilapidated accommodation blocks to provide better living standards for soldiers and their dependants.

Reaffirming his “Soldiers First” mantra, the Army Chief stressed that his administration was committed to improving the living and working conditions of Nigerian Army personnel, while equipping them with the tools needed to tackle evolving security threats.

He cited the recent increase in the Ration Cash Allowance, which has allowed commanders to provide better meals for their troops, as a measure that must be matched by renewed commitment and professionalism on the part of the soldiers.

The COAS further announced ongoing efforts to provide every soldier with new uniforms and essential military kits to ensure seamless operational performance. These measures, he said, were part of deliberate steps to standardise readiness, reinforce esprit de corps, and raise morale across the ranks.

Charging the troops to maintain the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, General Oluyede urged them to strengthen synergy with sister security agencies and engage positively with host communities. Such collaboration, he emphasised, was vital to consolidating peace and stability in Cross River and the wider region.

The Ogoja visit, like others undertaken in recent weeks, highlights the dual focus of the Army Chief’s leadership — driving operational efficiency on the frontlines while also investing heavily in welfare initiatives for the rank and file.