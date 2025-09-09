Wike Imposes N5m Fines on Ganduje, Idiagbon, Oyinlola, Others for Illegal Conversion of Land

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has approved the imposition of N5 million fines on a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and several highly placed persons for illegal use of their property in Abuja.

Specifically, the sanctions covered both living and deceased individuals as well as public and private institutions for converting their properties to other uses without approval, in violation of the conditions under which the right of occupancy of such properties were granted.

In an advertisement placed in some national newspapers, Wike ordered the affected allottees to pay the penalty violation fee in 30 days by September 10, 2025.

The order was in respect of the approved review of Land Use/ Purpose Clause for properties for 15 streets in the upscale parts of Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse 2, Garki 1 and Garki 2 of the FCT.

Under this exercise, the minister also approved the issuance of new title documents in favour of the affected property owners, reflecting the updated land use of the property for a fresh term of 99 years upon fulfilling all necessary conditions.

The FCT administration alleged that Ganduje, without approval, redesigned an approved residence at Adetokunbo Ademola in Wuse 2 into a banking hall.

Also a residential property at Gana Street, Maitama, registered in the name of the former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, under the Babangida administration, the late General Tunde Idiagbon, was sanctioned for being converted to Serendib Hotel and Suites without approval.

Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola was also fined for illegally converting land approved for residential purposes at Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro to Zhouyi Hotel.

Others accused by the FCT administration of violation of the terms of grant of right of occupancy were two former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams and Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar.

According to the FCT administration, Justice Fatai-Williams’ residence at Gana Street, Maitama was repurposed to a wood factory and a two- floor retail shopping centre, while Justice Mukhtar’s approved land use for a residential building was illegally converted to a super market.

Wike also sanctioned Senator Shehu Sani for turning an approved residence at Aminu Kano Crescent into a showroom.

Also affected were the former Director General of the Governors Forum, Okauru Okauru, for allegedly converting an approved residence to a showroom and former military officer, Lt. Gen. Rufus Kupolati, whose residential property was turned into a gym.

Others were a former FCT minister Abba Gana, whose approved residence at Usuma, Maitama, was without an approval redesigning it to a mall; the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) which had its residential property converted to NNPC Medical Services and Nigeria Police for converting a public place for the use of POWA.