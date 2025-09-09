Suspected Bandits Kidnap APC Chairman’s Wife, Daughter in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five suspected bandits have kidnapped the wife and daughter of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Muhammad Swasun.

Already, palpable tension hasgripped the people of the local government council.

The latest attack came just days after bandits struck at Esanti and Lalagi villages in the same Patigi axis, killing a driver and abducting another resident.

Also, in a separate incident last Saturday, armed men invaded Shthe agbe community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, attacked the palace of the monarch, killed some residents, and abducted others.

However, on late Sunday night, another attack happened in Sakpefu community in Patigi LGA of the state.

Sources close to the community told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that the suspected bandits were said to have invaded the community of the APC chairman around 11 p.m., shooting sporadically before heading straight to the chairman’s residence.

Sources said that during the invasion by the suspected bandits, they were said to have forced themselves into the residence of the APC chairman and taken away his wife, Hajia Fatima, and daughter, Amina.

It was gathered that the residents of the town were said to have informed the local vigilantes of the town, who moved en masse into the house of the APC chairman, but the attackers were said to have escaped into the forest.

It was further learnt that the local vigilantes were said to have been deployed in the forest to rescue the victims.

Sources close to the town added that: “The suspected kidnappers are yet to get in touch with the APC chairman for probably ransom.”

However, a senior police officer with the Divisional Police Station at Patigi LGA, who sought anonymity, confirmed the development..

He said that: “We have informed the state Police Command of the incident and they have swung into action to rescue the victims without further delay.”