NUPENG Suspends Strike, Sign Agreement With Dangote Refinery

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide strike.

The union and Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to the unionization of employees of Dangote Refinery and unionization of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionize.

The truce between the union and Dangote Group was sequel to a reconciliatory talks Brokered by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment held at the Miñister’s Conference Hall in Abuja.

A communique jointly signed by the Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah and General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Nuhu Toro on behalf of NUPENG and organised labour and Sayyu Dantata who represented Dangote Refinery stated that: “After exhaustive deliberations, the following resolutions were reached by both parties:

“That since workers’ unionization is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionization of employees of Dangote Refinery and unionization of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionize.

“That the process of unionization shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th – 22nd September, 2025), and it was agreed that the employer not set up any other union”.

The MoU further stated that arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote refinery and Petrochemical will be victimized.

The agreement stated that parties will revert to the Minister of Labour a week after the conclusion of the engagement.

Based on the MOU, “NUPENG agreed to suspend the industrial action with immediate effect”.