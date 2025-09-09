Nasarawa Hosts Nigeria’s First Vehicular Emissions Testing Centre, Driving Green Economy Prospects

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nasarawa State has emerged as the pioneer host of Nigeria’s first Vehicular Emissions Testing Centre, a landmark project under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which signalled the country’s resolve to address air pollution while unlocking new socio-economic opportunities.

The centre, jointly facilitated by the federal government, Nasarawa State Government, and private sector partners, is expected to not only curb harmful vehicular emissions but also generate employment, boost revenue, and position Nigeria as a regional leader in environmental compliance.

Representing Minister of Environment at the commissioning, Permanent Secretary Mahmud Kambari, described the facility as a strategic intervention to safeguard lives and advance sustainable development.

He said, “Air pollution is a silent killer. It affects the quality of life, agricultural output, health and well-being of all citizens. Air contamination does not discriminate; it affects children, the elderly, workers, rich, poor and even unborn generations.”

He emphasised that the project aligned with international best practices, ensuring stricter regulation of vehicle emissions and reaffirming Nigeria’s global environmental commitments.

Kambari added, “Through the establishment of this Vehicular Emissions Testing Centre, Nigeria is taking a bold step towards achieving better air quality by regulating vehicle maintenance, emissions and ensuring compliance with environmental standards as is applicable globally.”

The event also highlighted the power of partnerships in advancing environmental goals.

Kambari commended the stakeholders, saying, “I would like to commend Messrs Bhustan Energy, our principal partner on this project, for their unrelenting contributions to the success of today’s event. I also wish to thank the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State who worked hand in hand with us to provide the site for the centre.”

Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Dr. Bahijjahtu Abubakar, stressed that political will and collaboration were central to the project’s success.

Abubakar stated, “Without the support, initiatives like this will not see the light of day. The visionary governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has taken the initial step by becoming the pioneer in what will eventually become a nationwide project.”

She urged all stakeholders to safeguard the facility, stating, “This centre is a collective responsibility of all the people gathered here. It is our project and we must do all we can to ensure the safety of the equipment because it is for our collective good.”

Speaking for Nasarawa State Government, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment, Hussain Usman, underscored the socio-economic potential of the centre.

Usman said, “The state is ready to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Environment to fight the pollution through environmental tests to improve the air quality in the state. To provide employment, apart from that, also to generate more revenue for the state. This is very, very important to us in Nasarawa State.”