APA Honours Alake as African Champion of the Year

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The African Professionals of Australia (APA) has conferred the title of African Champion of the Year on Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the mining sector and commitment to diaspora engagement.

The award was presented at the Australia-Africa Diaspora Investment Forum on September 5, 2025, held alongside the Africa Down Under (ADU) Mining Conference in Perth.

The forum brought together prominent leaders, investors, and professionals from across Africa and the diaspora for an evening of dialogue and networking at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

APA WA President, Dr. Toyosi Craig, and APA Chairman, Mr. Tommy Adebayo, jointly presented the Certificate of Recognition and the 2025 African Professional Champion of the Year Award to Dr. Alake.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Ambassador Anwar Muktar and Ambassador Dr. Jane Adams, Consul Generals of Ethiopia and Nigeria, respectively.

Delivering the Minister’s keynote on his behalf, Mr. Martin Imonite, Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Solid Minerals Company, reaffirmed Dr. Alake’s commitment to deepening reforms in the solid minerals sector and strengthening engagement with African professionals globally.

The forum also featured a panel discussion on investment, business, expert recruitment, and emerging opportunities across Africa, highlighting the growing role of diaspora professionals in advancing the continent’s development.

The African Professionals of Australia (APA), organisers of the forum, is one of the largest African professional networks in Australia.

Established in 2007, APA has grown to a vibrant membership of more than 1,500 professionals from over 20 African countries, cutting across fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, law, accounting, education, and community development.

The organisation provides a platform for Africans and Australians to connect, share knowledge, and drive both personal growth and collective impact.