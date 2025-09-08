ProvidusBank Named Among Best Workplaces in Banking 2025

Nume Ekeghe

ProvidusBank has been recognised by Great Place To Work as one of the Best Workplaces in Banking 2025, underscoring its commitment to employee empowerment and workplace excellence.

The award highlights the bank’s focus on integrity, teamwork, innovation, and inclusivity, reinforcing its position as a people-driven institution in Nigeria’s financial sector

Speaking on the recognition, Group Head, Human Resources at ProvidusBank, Kingsley Ogirri, emphasised: “This award means a lot to us because it comes from what matters most — the experience of our people. It is proof that the policies and programmes we have put in place are making a difference: from opportunities for opportunities, to wellness initiatives, to creating a space where everyone feels valued. We will continue to listen, to improve, and to ensure ProvidusBank remains a place where careers and people flourish.”

Adding his thoughts, Managing Director/CEO of ProvidusBank, Walter Akpani, noted: “Our people are at the very heart of what we do. This recognition is a tribute to their hard work, creativity, and dedication. At ProvidusBank, we’ve always believed that when you create the right culture — one built on trust, collaboration, and innovation — excellence naturally follows. We are proud of this milestone, and it strengthens our resolve to keep building a workplace where our people can thrive and our clients continue to receive exceptional value.”