Presidency Sacks Tinubu’s Aide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Monday disengaged forthwith the Senior Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy to President Bola Tinubu, Fegho John Umunubo.

In a public notice entitled ‘Disengagement of Fegho John Umunubo’, signed by State House Director of Information and Public Relations, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Presidency notified stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public that Umunubo, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice-President), has been disengaged with immediate effect.

The notice further stated: “Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity.

“Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

“We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided.”