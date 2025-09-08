NOGASA, NARTO, PETROAN Join NUPENG Strike against Dangote

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Natural Oil & Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have announced that they will from midnight today join the strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

NUPENG is currently locked in a major dispute with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, over the company’s decision to recruit thousands of drivers for its new fleet of compressed natural gas-powered trucks under a condition it says bars them from belonging to any existing trade union.

The union began an indefinite nationwide strike this morning, although it has yet to have much impact as its leadership is expected to meet with officials of the federal government this afternoon in negotiations to end the stalemate.

Speaking during a joint briefing in Abuja on Monday, the National President of NOGASA, Benneth Korie, noted that given the urgency of the matter, the organisation found itself with no other choice, but to consider withdrawing its services nationwide in solidarity.

“NOGASA acknowledges and is proud of the refinery’s role in enhancing Nigeria’s petroleum industry. However, our members have raised concerns regarding the effects of direct supply to end-users such as telecommunication sites, hotels, and construction companies etc

“As responsible employers, we are particularly worried about the loss of supply opportunities and job losses that could jeopardise the livelihoods of those involved across the distribution value chain. In light of these concerns, we formally requested a meeting with Dangote Petroleum Refinery to address these issues. Our aim is to seek solutions that would balance the interests of all stakeholders in this sector.

“Regrettably, we have yet to receive a response from Dangote Petroleum Refinery. We strongly believe that such a meeting is vital not only for our members but also for the interest of energy security. As suppliers of petroleum products, we remain committed to protecting our businesses while serving the nation’s interests.

“Given the urgency of this matter, we find ourselves with no other choice but to consider withdrawing our services nationwide in solidarity with NUPENG and other stakeholders if this situation remains unresolved,” Korie added.

Besides, Korie appealed to the President Bola Tinubu, to intervene and facilitate dialogue between NOGASA, downstream distribution stakeholders and the management of the refinery.

“It is hereby directed that all oil and gas suppliers to all construction companies, industries, hotels and telecommunication sites nationwide should withdraw the services with effects from tomorrow September 9, 2025 pending when the matter is resolved,” Korie stressed.

Also, NARTO has notified Nigerians of its decision to join the strike action by NUPENG, describing it as a struggle against monopolistic and anti-competition practices.

National President of NARTO, Yusuf Othman, stated that although the organisation appreciates the injection of new trucks and other investments into the petroleum distribution value chain, it strongly and unequivocally rejects any plan for free distribution of petroleum products.

“The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) wishes to notify all stakeholders and the general public of its firm position in support of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in the ongoing struggle against monopolistic and anti-competition practices being advanced by the Dangote Group in the downstream oil and gas sector.

“While we recognise and appreciate the injection of new trucks and other investments into the petroleum distribution value chain, we must state categorically that NARTO strongly and unequivocally rejects any plan for free distribution of petroleum products. Such an approach is not only unsustainable but is also a deliberate attempt to undermine and eliminate the thousands of independent transporters who form the backbone of Nigeria’s petroleum distribution network.

“At present, NARTO members collectively operate more than 30,000 trucks across the country, employing thousands of drivers, assistants, and service providers. These operations sustain millions of dependents and are supported by financial commitments from both local and international banks, as well as marketers and depot owners,” NARTO posited.

It explained that any any attempt to eliminate the established distribution structure will lead to loss of investment, destruction of livelihoods, threaten energy security, and exploit consumers in the long run.

Also speaking, the President of PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, stated that what the Dangote refinery was about to embark on was not sustainable, stressing that it will not be in the interest of the downstream oil and gas sector in the long run.