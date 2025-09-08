Group Chides Sowore Over IGP Attacks, Calls for Ex-IGP Alkali’s Probe

The Police Integrity Movement has strongly condemned civil rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, for his relentless and unwarranted attacks on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The group questioned Sowore’s motives, wondering why he has chosen to consistently criticise the police leadership at a time when the country is grappling with significant security concerns.

The Police Integrity Movement believes that instead of attacking the police, Nigerians should be rallying behind the authorities to find solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

According to the spokesperson of the group, Isaiah Ijele, “At a time of immense security concerns facing our country, the reasonable thing one expects from well-meaning Nigerians is to join hands with the police authorities on the way out of the woods.

“On the contrary, Sowore has become a tool of destruction and to ridicule the Nigerian Police.”

In a related development, the group has called for anti-corruption agencies to investigate former IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

It emphasised the importance of recognising the sacrifices and good work of dedicated police officers, arguing that constant negative focus on the police could undermine their vital work and inadvertently promote crime and corruption. By highlighting the good work of many officers, the group aims to foster a more positive and supportive environment for law enforcement.

The group’s spokesperson, Ijele, noted that while there are dedicated and honest officers serving the police force, the actions of a few corrupt individuals have unfortunately tarnished the reputation of the entire organisation.

They believe that a more balanced perspective is essential to rebuild trust and support the work of law enforcement agencies.

The outcome of the investigation into the former IGP’s activities could have implications for broader efforts to reform and improve the integrity of Nigeria’s law enforcement institutions.

“Notably, under the current IGP, significant strides have been made. Over 150,000 officers have been promoted, and the police pension scheme has been digitalized. Additionally, insurance coverage has been provided for fallen officers, and awards have been instituted to encourage and recognize the best officers. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to the welfare and professionalism of the police force.

“We urge activists like Omoyele Sowore to leave the IGP alone and allow him to continue his good work. A more balanced approach would help foster a more positive and supportive environment for law enforcement agencies to thrive,” Ijele said.

In the meantime, the Police Integrity Movement is a vital initiative dedicated to upholding police integrity, accountability, equity and justice within Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies. It’s crucial because many Nigerians harbour negative sentiments towards the police due to the actions of a few corrupt individuals. This negativity unfairly impacts the majority of dedicated officers, leading to their stigmatization.

Every organization has its share of good, bad and ugly elements, but it’s disheartening that online platforms often highlight only the corrupt actions of some officers.

This constant focus on the negative promotes crime and corruption while demoralizing law enforcement agencies, making it challenging for honest officers to thrive.

The group aims to foster positive awareness and appreciation for the good officers who serve and protect Nigerians.

