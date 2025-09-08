2nd Atanda Musa U-15 Invitational Tournament Kicks Off in Lagos

Thirty-two rising stars are set to compete in the 2nd Atanda Musa U-15 Invitational Tournament, which begins on Monday, September 8, at the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by the Lagos State Table Tennis Association in partnership with Lagos Country Club, the tournament is designed to uncover new talent while serving as a philanthropic initiative by former Commonwealth champion Atanda Musa.

Now based in the United States, Musa was a household name in the 1990s and remains one of Africa’s most celebrated table tennis legends. This trailblazer paved the way for today’s generation of players.

The two-day event will feature 16 boys and 16 girls selected from the recently concluded Efunkoya Championships, with standout talents such as Umar Ayoola and Khadijat Musa leading the lineup.

Sharing his excitement, Musa described the tournament as part of his mission to elevate table tennis and give back to the community.

“My inspiration came from what I witnessed in the US, where former athletes actively contribute to society. I’m replicating that model here in Nigeria to encourage others to support the communities that shaped them. Nigeria is rich in sporting talent, and initiatives like this can motivate young athletes to strive harder and aim higher,” he said.

Having represented Nigeria in numerous international competitions and coached in Spain and Saudi Arabia before settling in the US, Musa emphasized the importance of discipline, skill development, and preparing players for professional success.

In addition to prize money, this year’s edition will include educational support for participants.

“With schools reopening soon, we’ve decided to provide educational materials to the players. Our goal is not only to nurture champions in sports but also to ensure they have a strong academic foundation,” Musa added.

Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, Tunji Lawal, commended Musa’s initiative, calling it a model worthy of emulation by other former athletes.

“This tournament is about accelerating the development of young players within the table tennis community. Atanda Musa began his journey here in Lagos before rising to national and international acclaim. Hosting this event where it all started is truly meaningful,” Lawal said.

All participants will be accommodated and catered for by Atanda Musa during the two-day tournament, which has now been officially recognized as a ranking event by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).