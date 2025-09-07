Sabalenka Beats Anisimova to Retain US Open Title

World number one Aryna Sabalenka battled past home hope Amanda Anisimova to retain her US Open title and finally secure her first Grand Slam trophy of the year.

Sabalenka maintained a steadier level to win 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in a battle between the two of the biggest ball-strikers in the women’s game.

Victory did not come without some tension, however.

Defending champion Sabalenka was unable to serve out the match at 5-4, but recovered to dominate the tie-break and seal victory on her third match point.

The 27-year-old Belarusian has again been the WTA Tour’s most dominant player this season, but question had still been raised about her emotional composure in the latter stages of the Grand Slams.

Sabalenka the critics in the final major of the season with a largely assured performance to claim her fourth Grand Slam singles title.

Instead, it was American eighth seed Anisimova who paid the price for not being able to maintain a consistent level.

The 24-year-old produced a better performance than her first major final – when she was thrashed 6-0 6-0 by Poland’s Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon in July – but was left in tears after again coming up short.