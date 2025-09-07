Oramah, Others Reaffirm Commitment to Global Africa

Bolaji Adebiyi in Algiers

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, along with political and business leaders across Africa and the Diaspora, have reaffirmed their commitment to a Global Africa that will develop into a single market for the benefit of its over two billion people.

The leaders spoke in Algiers, Algeria, during the Diaspora Day segment of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) emphasising the need for Africans worldwide to unite for the economic emancipation of black people.

“The work ahead of us is to use the force of our collective endeavours and knowledge to build a solid economy for ourselves and by ourselves,” Oramah told the audience, including heads of governments from Africa and the Caribbean, adding that: “We must produce within our communities, sell within our communities, and take pride in consuming what is produced within our communities.”

He contended that it was vital for Africa and the Diaspora to create a unified market governed by their own capital to safeguard their people’s economic future.

“Our idea of Global Africa can be described as Pan-Africanism supported by markets and the capital we own and manage. Today’s event is crucial in advancing that new agenda,” he stated in his keynote address.

The Afreximbank boss received support from the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, who explained how Africa and its Diaspora are working together to build bridges and have a bright future.

“Global Africa is not a new idea. It is the continuation of a great journey to mend a past that was broken and to secure a future rooted in unity and sovereignty,” he stated.

The Diaspora Day, which gathers heads of government and business leaders from the African continent and the Diaspora to strengthen economic ties, was attended by former Nigeria president and IATF Advisory Council Chairman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms Mia Amor Mottley; Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew; and Prime Minister of Grenada, Mr. Dickon Mitchell (who sent a recorded statement).

Other participants included the Minister of Grand Bahama, The Bahamas, Mr Ginger Moxey; the Executive Vice-President of Governance, Legal and Corporate Services, and incoming President of Afreximbank, Dr George Elombi; and the Executive Vice-President of Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, Mrs Kanayo Awani.

Organised by the Afreximbank, the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the IATF aims to offer a unique platform for exchanging trade and investment information to promote increased intra-African trade and investment, particularly in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to the organisers, the fourth edition, which concludes on Wednesday, is being attended by over 35,000 conference delegates, 48 exhibiting countries, and 2,000 exhibitors, who are expected to secure deals worth $44 billion.