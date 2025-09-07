NLC Backs NUPENG’s Strike as Tanker Drivers Reject Industrial Action

*Western Zone of IPMAN to shut down operations

Ejiofor Alike, Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has placed its branches and affiliates on a nationwide alert to mobilise for a united front of resistance against alleged Dangote Group’s anti-worker agenda, stressing that it will support the proposed industrial action by the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).



This is as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a critical branch of NUPENG, have launched a fierce attack on the union’s national leadership, calling for immediate arrest of key executives over what they described as “reckless and destabilising” actions that threaten Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.



Similarly, truck drivers under the umbrella of Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA) have also opposed the industrial action called by NUPENG from tomorrow, describing the action as a disservice to the country.



Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, yesterday said it would shut down operations from Monday to protest what it described as attempts to monopolise the downstream sector.

NLC in a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, condemned what it described as the anti-union, anti-worker, and monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group and its affiliates.



It said that NUPENG’s complaint was not the first one it will be receiving against Dangote group.

“We have received several from other unions with jurisdictions over the companies owned by the group. All of them verges on the same acts of impunity and unfair labour practices”.



“We call on Dangote group and entities within the group to cease all anti-union, anti-workers practices.

“We place the entire Nigerian workers, state Councils and industrial unions in Nigeria on red alert.

“We demand the immediate unionization of not just Dangote Refinery but all the other entities within the group,” the union said.



Meanwhile, in a statement jointly signed by Chief Blessing Dafinone (Warri PTD) and Comrade Joseph Dagogo-Jack (Port Harcourt) branch, the drivers accused NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale of mismanaging the union, alleging intimidation of its members and undermining national economic progress.



“This strike threat is insensitive and wicked. A responsible union explores negotiation, not sabotage,” the statement read. “NUPENG leaders are economic saboteurs using the union to pursue personal interests.”

The PTD also accused the leadership of NUPENG of corruption, claiming the union has become a shadow of its former self, plagued by lawsuits, factionalism, and administrative failure.



The PTD also advised the federal government, National Assembly, and security agencies to intervene decisively, including arresting NUPENG leaders to prevent further unrest.

“No union is above the law. NUPENG must not be allowed to destroy the peace and progress in the oil sector,” they warned.



The tanker drivers hailed Dangote and Dantata as patriotic businessmen modernising the industry and aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a related development, truck drivers under the umbrella of DTCDA, have also opposed the industrial action called by NUPENG from tomorrow, describing the action as a disservice to the country.

In a statement issued after its National Executive Council’s meeting held in Abuja over the weekend, which was signed by its National President, Enoch Kanawa, DTCDA stated that any action against the smooth flow of petroleum products in the country was a disservice, flagrant abuse of the power of unionism and should be condemned by all Nigerians and the general public.

DTCDA said it had reviewed the purported threat by NUPENG to embark on strike, arguing that “That while not joining issues with the NUPENG as there is no basis for that, we as stakeholders in the Nigerian transport industry deem it fit to put issues in their proper perspectives so that the public are not being manipulated and taken for a ride because the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees the freedom of Association for persons to voluntarily choose who and whom to associate or partner with.”

“More so that the Nigerian economy is fully deregulated.

DTCDA is an association and not a union. It is an organisation of all drivers both in the wet and dry cargo of the transport sector of which Dangote drivers, MRS and other drivers of established transport companies are members. It will cater for the general welfare of their drivers in terms of health, insurance and Pension Benefits especially post-retirement.

“The DTCDA is open to all drivers who subscribe to the objectives of the Association and who are desirous of a better working life during and after retirement. This is to give them and their families a guaranteed future.”

Meanwhile, IPMAN of Western Zone yesterday said it would shut down operations from Monday to protest what it described as attempts to monopolise the downstream sector.

The resolution was reached at a zonal council meeting which brought together council members, officers, depot chairmen and secretaries across the five depots in the South-west.

The Chairman of the zone, Chief Oyewole Akanni, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan after the meeting.

He said that the strike was in solidarity with NUPENG over job security concerns for PTD.