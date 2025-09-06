Osun 2026: Why I’m On Ward Tour, By Babayemi

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A popular contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has explained that he embarked on tour to the 332 wards across the state in order to know and assess the challenges and needs of the people at the grassroots.

Besides, Babayemi stressed that his recently concluded month-long local governments consultative meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the party, propelled the visit to the wards having seen the degradation at the council level.

The leading governorship aspirant who is set to cover the 332 wards in the state, expressed the happiness that the tour has enabled him to reach the 100th ward at Okerewe Ward 2, Ile-Ife at the ward of the state APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal.

He said this while continuing his statewide ward-to-ward visits to Boluwaduro, Boripe and Ife East local government areas of the state, assuring that he would bring about transformation to the grassroots if the APC wins the election.

“The visit to wards has been worthwhile as it has enabled one to see what our people are really going through. We are strong in some wards and need to grow stronger in others. Most importantly, it has helped us to measure our strength, discover our weaknesses, and build the unity needed to win the coming governorship election slated for next year and to ensure that President Bola Tinubu is voted for massively during the 2027 election,” the aspirant stressed.

The Gbongan-born Prince maintained that the ward tour would enable an APC administration in the state as from 2026 when the party takes over power, to focus on grassroots development.

Babayemi added that the party was determined to remain focused and united so as not to be distracted from winning the 2026 state gubernatorial election and ensure the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

He pointed out that all those currently angling for the ticket of the party in the state were relating well, noting that what was paramount to all of them was ultimate victory of the party in the long run.

“In Osun, there’s no acrimony in our quest at ousting the ruling party in the state. We are one big family in our party, the APC. The party is a party of progress and structure. There are 12 of us who are currently in the race. But I can assure that there’s no problem amongst us. Rather, our number shows how popular our party is. This message, I pass in all wards that I’ve been to.”

Continuing, he said, “To make sure that our standpoint resonates with our people, all I do is to attend ward meetings that are of our party members and what we do is; we’re informing them that we stand as one. We are united to seamlessly spread the news of the benefits of the economic and socio-economic policies of the federal government down to the level of our people.”