…Gabonese Officials to Officiate Bafana Bafana, Super Eagles Encounter

World football-governing body, FIFA has appointed Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho as referee for next Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa in Bloemfontein. It is a Matchday 8 encounter in the African qualification series, and will hold at the Toyota Stadium.

Atcho’s compatriots Boris Marlaise Ditsoga, Amos Abeigne Ndong and Cregue Fleury Moukagni will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Olivier Safari Kabene from the Democratic Republic of Congo will serve as the referee assessor while Ugandan Mike Letti will be in the role of commissioner.

Chadian official Allaou Mahamat will be the referee for today’s Matchday 7 encounter between Nigeria and

Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with his compatriots Bogollah Issa, Moussa Hafiz and Abdelkerim Ousmane in the roles of assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Taher Abdelsalam Mahmoud from Egypt will serve as referee assessor while Bakary Jammeh from Gambia will be the commissioner.

