Ahead of 45th Anniversary, ESUT Faculty Of Engineering Lists Achievements

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Faculty of Engineering at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has listed the production of the National Assembly Maze, ESUT Computer, Foundries, and Kitchen Stoves, among the signature inventions of the faculty in its 45 years of existence.

A former dean of the faculty, Prof. Ike Oluka, made this known yesterday, while addressing Journalists in Enugu as part of the activities for the 45th anniversary and alumni homecoming of the faculty.

In his address, Oluka, who is also the chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the anniversary, said that the homecoming would be utilised to showcase other innovations by the faculty.

He stated that over 5000 graduates of the faculty would converge in Enugu for the two-day event scheduled for 20-21 November 2025, noting that the aim was to celebrate them and usher in a new era for the faculty.

“The main goal is to assess our strengths and weaknesses; celebrate our successes and strategies on how to improve on our strengths and to turn around our weak sides. At 45, we have reviewed and updated our academic curricula and programmes to reposition our ESUT engineering for excellence and to enable us to meet the challenges of the 21st century in engineering and technology,” he stated.

He explained that as part of the repackaging for the repositioning agenda of the faculty, buildings, machines and laboratory equipment have been articulated by the nine departments for 21st-century teaching, learning and research.

Oluka stated that graduates of the faculty, over 70,000 of them since its establishment in 1980, are dispersed across various parts of the world and continue to make themselves and the country proud in their various disciplines.